Daytona 500: Danica Patrick’s NASCAR Career Ends With Huge Wreck

Danica Patrick’s NASCAR career officially is over.

The racing pioneer got behind the wheel Sunday at the Daytona 500 in the first leg of her “Danica Double” retirement tour. But the race didn’t end the way she hoped, as the 35-year-old was part of a seven-car wreck on Lap 98.

Chase Elliott tried to make an aggressive move and ended up crashing into the wall, with Brad Keselowski, Kasey Kahne, Kevin Harvick and Patrick becoming part of the wreckage.

Check out the wreck in the video below:

And just like that, Danica Patrick's NASCAR career is over. pic.twitter.com/wCrR172RIV — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2018

Patrick’s NASCAR career ended the way many of her races did — crashed out.

But, at least, her new boyfriend Aaron Rodgers is there to cheer her up.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images