DeAndre Hopkins Already Is Recruiting Malcolm Butler To Texans

Malcolm Butler’s stint with the New England Patriots is all but over, so one NFL star is getting a head start on courting the veteran cornerback to his respective team.

In a total stunner, Butler did not see one defensive snap for the Patriots in their 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. Head coach Bill Belichick has chalked up Butler’s benching as a football decision, but the 27-year-old feels New England “gave up on him.”

The decision to sit Butler on football’s biggest stage came at a rather precarious time, as he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. While the new league year doesn’t begin until March, DeAndre Hopkins already is trying to convince Butler to take his talents to the Lone Star State.

Wusup @Mac_BZ we got a place for you in Houston — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) February 5, 2018

Butler joining Houston would be a major addition to an already stout Texans defense. The team boasts one of the NFL’s best pass rushes with the likes of J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney and Whitney Mercilus, while adding Butler would give Houston another star corner to play opposite Jonathan Joseph.

The Texans might have to get in line, though, as Butler likely will have a long list of suitors upon the opening of free agency.