Denny Hamlin Estimates 70 Percent Of NASCAR Drivers Use Adderall To Focus

Does NASCAR have an amphetamine problem?

Well, it’s complicated and currently impossible to know for sure. But the question now is being floated around, thanks to comments Denny Hamlin made on Friday.

During an appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast, Hamlin was asked whether NASCAR drivers use drugs such as Adderall or other ADD medication to help them focus during races. Hamlin’s response was rather alarming, to say the least.

Or course, Hamlin’s estimation that 70 percent of drivers use amphetamines needs to be taken with a grain of salt, as this wasn’t a normal interview setting, and his answer given off the cuff.

Still, the remarks created quite a stir, and prompted NASCAR to issue the following statement, via Jeff Gluck:

Well, that’s one way to take the focus off the Daytona 500.

Hamlin appeared in front of media Friday at Daytona Intentional Speedway to announce a new commercial. Reporters unsurprisingly wanted to question him about his comments, but didn’t get the chance.

By the way, after the commercial announcement they whisked @dennyhamlin away with no chance for questions so we couldn’t ask about his @PardonMyTake comments. — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) February 16, 2018

After visiting the NASCAR hauler, @dennyhamlin declined comment through a representative. Also saw @odsteve go in. pic.twitter.com/zXuUkuAx1f — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) February 16, 2018

We suggest it won’t be long before the media forces Hamlin to explain himself.

The question is: Will he backtrack, or double-down on his claim?

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images