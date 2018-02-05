Did Patrick Chung Keep Playing In Super Bowl LII After Suffering Concussion?

Patrick Chung exited Super Bowl LII with roughly three minutes remaining in regulation with a concussion, but it appears the New England Patriots safety should have left the U.S. Bank Stadium field much earlier than that.

Despite being ruled out in the final minutes of the game, Chung’s concussion seems to have first been sustained early in the third quarter. After getting in on a tackle following a Jay Ajayi run, Chung laid motionless on the field for a few moments, which prompted the Philadelphia Eagles running back to alert the sidelines that Chung was knocked out.

Jay Ajayi literally put Patrick Chung in the concussion protocol pic.twitter.com/6QHdrTaetI — Chris Spags (@ChrisSpags) February 5, 2018

Chung did momentarily leave the game to be evaluated on the sidelines, but he returned to action shortly after. Given his initial blow to the head coupled with Ajayi’s concerned reaction, Chung probably should have been taken back to the locker room for further tests, as ProFootballTalk notes.

The NFL has caught a hefty amount of flack for its concussion protocol and handling of concussed players, and incidents like Chung’s certainly doesn’t enhance the narrative that the league is trying to make the game safer.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports