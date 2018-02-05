Dining Playbook: Dish Delish: Chili

In our fifth season, we’re premiering a brand new segment called Dish Delish. Here we’re showing you how to make a dish in just about a minute! Here are all of the ingredients you need to make this DELICIOUS Chili.

½ lb. Red Peppers

2 T Chili Powder

1 oz. Jalapeno Peppers

1 Sprig Thyme

1 oz. Garlic Chopped

1 T Salt Kosher

30 oz. Black Beans

1 t Pepper

2 lbs. Ground Beef

50 oz. Tomatoes 74/40

½ t Cayenne

12 oz. Spanish Onion

1 ea. Bay Leaves

1 T Tabasco Sauce

2 T Paprika

2 oz. Blended Oil

2 T Cumin