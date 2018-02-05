Dining Playbook: Dish Delish: Chili

In our fifth season, we’re premiering a brand new segment called Dish Delish. Here we’re showing you how to make a dish in just about a minute! Here are all of the ingredients you need to make this DELICIOUS Chili.
½ lb. Red Peppers
2 T Chili Powder
1 oz. Jalapeno Peppers
1 Sprig Thyme
1 oz. Garlic Chopped
1 T Salt Kosher
30 oz. Black Beans
1 t Pepper
2 lbs. Ground Beef
50 oz. Tomatoes 74/40
½ t Cayenne
12 oz. Spanish Onion
1 ea. Bay Leaves
1 T Tabasco Sauce
2 T Paprika
2 oz. Blended Oil
2 T Cumin
