Dining Playbook: Dish Delish: Tuscan Kitchen’s Saffron Arancini

Have a love for Arancini? Tuscan Kitchen’s Executive Chef is demonstrating how to make these delicious Italian treats at home!

To make these for yourself, use the following recipe:

Saffron Arancini

INGREDIENTS

1 oz. of diced onion

1 oz. oil

2 cups of Carnaroli Rice

.5 oz of saffron (soaked in about 3 cups of water)

2 oz. of Unsalted Butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Flour

Eggs

Breadcrumbs

DIRECTIONS

Heat a large pan, add oil, onions, rice and sautée.

Slowly add water.

Keep Stirring, slowly keep adding water, and add Saffron.

Finish with butter, Salt and pepper.

Cool down the risotto for about 15-20 mins

Then, take about 1-2 oz. of risotto in your hand and spare it out so that you can make a risotto ball.

Add some Bolognese sauce (Mix it up and add cheese or anything else you may want!)

Cover it up and slowly turn into a small ball.

Place the Arancini balls in flour, then drop into egg wash, and finally put them into the bowl of breadcrumbs.

Fry (at 325 F)for about 4 minutes and finish in the oven for 5-6 minutes.

