Dining Playbook: SRV Chef/Owners Chat Meatballs, Pasta, and the New England Food Show

by on Mon, Feb 19, 2018 at 5:58PM
We get the chance to meet the Chef/Owners of SRV, an Italian restaurant located in the South End of Boston. They’re telling us all about their love for meatballs, the happenstance in which they met, and their secret ingredient they use in most of their dishes. Plus, if you’re in the food service industry, you have a chance to watch these two Chefs demonstrate cooking pasta at the 2018 New England Food Show.

