Dining Playbook: The Dish

The Dish with Dining Playbook

NESN’s Dining Playbook features two of America’s favorite pastimes: food and sports with help from the region’s best known hosts, athletes and tastemakers. Emmy award winning duo Billy Costa and Jenny Johnson leverage their considerable following and bring NESN viewers a fresh, new approach to enjoying the best of what the region has to offer. You can catch Dining Playbook Saturday mornings at 9am and Sunday nights at 9pm.

On this weekend’s show, Billy & Jenny head to Billy’s old neck of the woods in Cambridge to check out Café du Pays. This restaurant has been receiving a bunch of buzz, and now we know why! The French-Canadian dishes and craft cocktails are unlike any others you’ll find in the area. Plus, the team here is the same team behind Kendall Square favorites Mamaleh’s Delicatessen and State Park, so you know you’ll be treated like family from the moment you walk in the door.

Plus, we will also show you three great places to go before, during, and after a game! Including the famed Cask ‘n Flagon in both Boston and Marshfield, West End Grill in Randolph, and a new Mexican spot by the TD Garden called Bodega Canal.

Have a love for Arancini? The Tuscan Kitchen Executive Chef will be demonstrating how to make these delicious Italian treats at home!

Billy’s headed to Somerville to a unique restaurant concept that accepts tickets rather than reservations. The Tasting Counter is a spot that if you haven’t been to yet, you definitely need to experience.

In a new segment called Trainers Playbook, you will learn all about a Fitness Influencer in Boston. In this week’s edition, we meet Aly Raymer, an Instructor at both B/Spoke and Exhale studios. What inspires her? What drives her healthy lifestyle? Find out in this new segment!

Finally, we get the chance to meet the Chef/Owners of SRV, an Italian restaurant located in the South End of Boston. They’re telling us all about their love for meatballs, the happenstance in which they met, and their secret ingredient they use in most of their dishes. You don’t want to miss it!

*Catch an all new Dining Playbook Saturday, February 17th at 9am and Sunday, February 18th at 9pm