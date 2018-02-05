Does Le’Veon Bell’s Instagram Activity Signal Departure From Steelers?

Photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports

Le’Veon Bell no longer is associated with the Pittsburgh Steelers, at least on Instagram.

Bell, who will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, made a rather telling change to his Instagram handle, which previously had been @steelerrb26.

new username, same juice 🍊🥤 A post shared by LeVeon Bell (@leveonbell) on Feb 5, 2018 at 10:29am PST

It’s easy to read too much into simple social media activity, but it would not be a total shocker to see Bell move on from the Steelers. The star running back did not see eye-to-eye with Pittsburgh in last offseason’s contract negotiations, which resulted in the 25-year-old ultimately playing the 2017 campaign under the franchise tag.

Bell already has stated that he has no interest in playing under the tag in 2018, as his eyes clearly are set on signing a long-term deal. If the Steelers are unwilling to meet Bell’s desires, there’s no doubt he’ll have plenty of other suitors on the free-agent market.

Could one of those clubs be the New York Giants? While there have been no rumors about the Giants being interested in Bell’s services, star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. took a picture with “the newest member of the Giants” over the weekend.

Well, Bell delivered on OBJ’s wish of changing his handle. Will Bell soon be found on Instagram @giantsrb26? We’ll have to wait and see.