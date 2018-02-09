Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un Impersonators Crash Winter Olympics Ceremony

Against all odds, United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made it to the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Well… sort of.
A pair of men impersonating the bitter enemies crashed Friday’s opening ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Unsurprisingly, the impostors caused quite a stir, and eventually were thrown out of Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, according to USA TODAY’s Martin Rogers.
Check this out:
Wow.
Here are some better photos of the pranksters:
Personally, we think the Kim impersonator looked more realistic than the Trump fake, but the outfits were hilarious nonetheless.
Trump, of course, didn’t make the trip to South Korea, as the tensions remain high between the U.S. and North Korea. Vice President Mike Pence attended the ceremony in Trumps stead, and even sat just feet away from Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong.
Kim Jong Un reportedly stayed in North Korea, after overseeing a military parade Thursday.
