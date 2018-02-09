Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un Impersonators Crash Winter Olympics Ceremony

Photo via Matt Kryger/USA TODAY Sports Images

Against all odds, United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made it to the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Well… sort of.

A pair of men impersonating the bitter enemies crashed Friday’s opening ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Unsurprisingly, the impostors caused quite a stir, and eventually were thrown out of Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, according to USA TODAY’s Martin Rogers.

Check this out:

Here’s a bad picture of the Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un impersonators who just caused a big commotion in one section of the Olympic stands! pic.twitter.com/6YD9sR7kxy — Andrew Keh (@andrewkeh) February 9, 2018

Fake Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un crash #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/zvVcdUi8CT — Toluse Olorunnipa (@ToluseO) February 9, 2018

Wow.

Here are some better photos of the pranksters:

Personally, we think the Kim impersonator looked more realistic than the Trump fake, but the outfits were hilarious nonetheless.

Trump, of course, didn’t make the trip to South Korea, as the tensions remain high between the U.S. and North Korea. Vice President Mike Pence attended the ceremony in Trumps stead, and even sat just feet away from Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong.

US Vice President Mike Pence (2nd R) in the world leaders booth with Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong (2nd L) watching the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Pyeongchang @AFPphoto pic.twitter.com/8UoN82Zevs — Alex (@Alex_Ogle) February 9, 2018

Kim Jong Un reportedly stayed in North Korea, after overseeing a military parade Thursday.