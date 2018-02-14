Eagles’ Chris Long To Climb Mount Kilimanjaro For Good Cause

Photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images

Chris Long’s charitable efforts soon will reach new heights.

The Philadelphia Eagles defensive end will climb Mount Kilimanjaro next week in an effort to raise awareness about clean-water crises in Tanzania, according to a statement his foundation released Tuesday. Los Angeles Rams linebacker Connor Barwin, ex-Rams running back Steven Jackson, ex-Indianapolis Colts tight end Tom Santi, ex-Tennessee Titans quarterback Vince Young, MMA fighter Justin Wren and ex-NFL hopeful and U.S. Army green beret Nate Boyer will join Long for the climb up Africa’s tallest mountain, as will five other people who either served or have connections with those who served in the U.S. armed forces.

“‘Conquering Kili’ has established itself as a program that goes beyond football and the battlefield to allow Nate and my respective peers to come together in a team environment and continue our commitment to service,” Long said in a statement, per CBS’ Cody Benjamin. “I couldn’t be more excited about the group we have this year; the entire team is energized and ready to reach the summit and make a real difference for the people of Tanzania.”

Long donated his entire 2017 salary to educational charities, and his Kilimanjaro climb demonstrate his spirit of giving will endure beyond the recently ended season.

Long prepares for the climb less than two weeks after he helped the Eagles defeat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, proving February doesn’t have to be a slow month in the lives of NFL players.