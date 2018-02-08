Eagles’ Doug Pederson Catches Beer At Super Bowl Parade Like Wide Receiver

Doug Pederson has learned a thing or two by watching football from the sidelines.

The Philadelphia Eagles head coach made one of the smoothest catches of the year Thursday during his team’s Super Bowl LII victory parade when he fan threw a beer his way as he rolled by on an open-topped bus. Pederson snagged the beer with one hand with impeccable style.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson caught a beer with one hand 😂 (via @TimmyLederman) pic.twitter.com/gH1yp3edUt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 8, 2018

The Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33 on Sunday to claim their first Super Bowl title.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images