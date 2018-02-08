Eagles Hilariously Roast FS1 Host On Twitter For Calling Them ‘Pretenders’

Photo via Chris LaChall/Courier-Post via USA TODAY NETWORK

FOX Sports 1 hot take artist Nick Wright certainly has made a name for himself for his bold — and at times borderline outlandish — sports predictions, and the Philadelphia Eagles made him pay for doubting what they were capable of.

Prior to the postseason, Wright ripped into the Eagles on his show “First Things First” with former Eagle Cris Carter, claiming they were the lone “pretender” in the NFC postseason. He had no trust in quarterback Nick Foles or their defense, and it was no matter to him that they had home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Well, by now we all know how the postseason went for the Eagles, and in a display of admirable pettiness, they roasted Wright on Thursday morning before their Super Bowl Parade.

A quick #tbt before we get on the parade buses. https://t.co/1Yn4vVvG3s — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 8, 2018

Couldn’t have been played any better.

Wright responded in a way that only a defeated individual could.

He also had issued an apology to the Eagles for his ultimately egregious statements, and he made sure to link to it to them so he could clear the air with the Super Bowl LII champions.

Yo @Eagles, I thought we were all good?!? https://t.co/4Qt8TZNdyp — nick wright (@getnickwright) February 8, 2018

To be fair, Wright certainly wasn’t alone in his doubts, given many pundits weren’t convinced the Eagles were a true No. 1 seed after quarterback Carson Wentz went down with a torn ACL in Week 14.

But hey, that’s what made Foles and the Eagles’ run so impressive.