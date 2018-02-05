Eagles Sack Tom Brady, Force Fumble To Help Clinch Super Bowl LII Win

There were no sacks for nearly all of Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium, and the first one turned out to be the deciding moment in the game.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham forced a fumble on a sack of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady late in the fourth quarter, and rookie linebacker Derek Barnett recovered the ball.

BRANDON GRAHAM WILL NEVER HAVE TO BUY ANOTHER MEAL IN PHILLY THE REST OF HIS LIFE pic.twitter.com/hpiJObZdc2 — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) February 5, 2018

It was the Patriots’ first turnover of the game.

The Eagles capitalized on the turnover and kicked a 46-yard field goal to increase their lead to 41-33 with 1:10 left to play.

The Philly defense stopped the Patriots on a last-second Hail Mary attempt to seal their first Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports