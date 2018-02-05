Eagles Should Have Been Flagged For Illegal Formation On Trick-Play TD

The New England Patriots’ defense was absolutely lost on the Philadelphia Eagles’ trick-play touchdown late in the first half of Super Bowl LII, and maybe the referees were too.
The Eagles went for broke on a 4th-and-goal with 38 seconds remaining in the second quarter, dialing up a clever play that saw Nick Foles go from taking the shotgun snap to catching a touchdown pass. And while the play was perfectly executed, it probably shouldn’t have counted.
Oops.
The officials kept the flags in their pockets on the play, which allowed the Eagles to take a 22-12 lead into halftime.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP