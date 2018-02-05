Eagles Should Have Been Flagged For Illegal Formation On Trick-Play TD

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots’ defense was absolutely lost on the Philadelphia Eagles’ trick-play touchdown late in the first half of Super Bowl LII, and maybe the referees were too.

The Eagles went for broke on a 4th-and-goal with 38 seconds remaining in the second quarter, dialing up a clever play that saw Nick Foles go from taking the shotgun snap to catching a touchdown pass. And while the play was perfectly executed, it probably shouldn’t have counted.

My NESN colleague @chatham58 pointed out that the Eagles only had six players on the line on Foles' TD catch. He's right. pic.twitter.com/TRfB2teuMJ — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) February 5, 2018

Oops.

The officials kept the flags in their pockets on the play, which allowed the Eagles to take a 22-12 lead into halftime.