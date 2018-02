Pray for Philadelphia.

The fine folks of Philly will celebrate the Eagles’ first-ever Super Bowl title on Thursday with a parade down the city’s historic streets. And if Sunday night was any indication, it could be a wild day in the City of Brotherly love.

The celebration of the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII win is set to begin at 11 a.m. ET, and you can watch the party in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Lamberti/Courier Post via USA TODAY NETWORK