Eight Final Thoughts On Super Bowl LII As Patriots Begin Uncertain Offseason

New England Patriots fans surely have heard enough about their team’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

But before we dive head-first into free agency, the NFL draft and the rest of the offseason schedule, here are eight plays, moments and storylines from Super Bowl Sunday that either flew under the radar or deserve additional consideration:

1. Two days later, Bill Belichick’s decision to bench Malcolm Butler still does not make sense.

There’s surely more to the story than the cornerback simply not being part of the “packages” Belichick and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia wanted to use, but nothing that’s been reported in the days since has been egregious enough to explain a 60-minute exile in the most important game of the year.

Even if Butler did break the rules somehow, sit him for a series or a quarter. Or, if his transgression truly was serious or Belichick really wanted to prove a point, go all-in and make him inactive. The weird middle ground of having Butler in uniform but simply refusing to play him on defense did nothing but hurt the team, especially since, according to reports, Butler and his teammates were not given a reason for or heads-up about the benching.

Belichick said after the game the decision was purely football-related, but that can’t possibly true. There’s no way the guy who led the team in defensive snaps over the previous three seasons and didn’t leave the field in the divisional round or AFC Championship Game suddenly wasn’t good enough to play over Eric Rowe, Jordan Richards and Johnson Bademosi. That’s just unfathomable.

According to a report by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, a “perfect storm of issues” — illness, practice struggles, a “minor” rules violation — contributed to Belichick’s decision to sit his second-best cornerback. Butler, it should be noted, posted a lengthy statement Tuesday denying that he missed curfew, attended a concert or “participated in any of the ridiculous activities being reported” during Super Bowl week

Belichick and Patricia both declined to provide specifics about the situation after the game, and Belichick did so again in a conference call the following morning. Fans — and, from the sound of it, many Patriots players — remain in the dark about a decision that might have cost their team its sixth Super Bowl title.

2. Losing Jonathan Jones wound up hurting the Patriots more than they could have known. Had Jones not suffered a season-ending injury in the divisional round, he likely would have been New England’s third cornerback against Philadelphia.

3. Moving on to a cornerback who did play Sunday, Stephon Gilmore was the Patriots’ best defensive player against the Eagles. He completely locked down Alshon Jeffery after switching onto him in the second quarter, and Nick Foles completed just 3 of 6 passes for 19 yards with an interception (by Duron Harmon) when targeting Gilmore in coverage.

Gilmore, whom Harmon nicknamed “The Silent Assassin,” also played with more of an edge than we’re used to seeing from him. After breaking up a pass intended for Jeffery — his old college roommate — in the end zone, Gilmore stepped over the Eagles wideout, Allen Iverson-style, and jawed at him as they returned to their respective huddles.

This was the most trash I’ve ever seen Stephon Gilmore talk. And his AI stepover would have been legendary if the Patriots ended up winning this game. pic.twitter.com/OcyBjUCOxD — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) February 6, 2018

That first month of the season was rough, but Gilmore proved this postseason he was worthy of the five-year, $65 million contract the Patriots gave him last spring. Patriots fans should be excited about what he can bring to the defense in 2018.

4. Speaking of playoff standouts, wide receiver Danny Amendola had another phenomenal game for the Patriots, catching eight passes on 11 targets for a game-high 152 yards in a losing effort.

Per usual, Amendola was Tom Brady’s go-to guy in clutch situations. He converted four third downs — including one on a 50-yard reception while Brady was falling to his left — and one fourth down.

Amendola’s final postseason stat line: 26 catches, 348 yards and two touchdowns in three games. Not too shabby for a 32-year-old who’s agreed to take a pay cut in each of the last three offseasons.

Amendola is one of several high-profile Patriots players set to hit free agency next month. New England absolutely should re-sign him, but he could receive interest from Josh McDaniels in Indianapolis and Patricia in Detroit, as well.

5. Chris Hogan made up for a quiet postseason (three catches, 24 yards, one touchdown in wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans) with a monster Super Bowl, catching six passes on eight targets for 128 yards and a score.

6. I didn’t realize until after rewatching Brady’s final Hail Mary how close it came to falling into Phillip Dorsett’s hands at the goal line.

A squadron of Eagles defenders batted down the pass — which was intended for tight end Rob Gronkowski — and the ball’s trajectory would have taken it directly toward the trailing Dorsett had it not hit off cornerback Jalen Mills’ helmet.

If it wasn't for Jalen Mills' helmet, Tom Brady's Hail Mary easily could have dropped right into Phillip Dorsett's hands. Game of inches. (via USATSI) pic.twitter.com/IqP5wyexoX — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) February 6, 2018

7. The two glaring miscues in Brady’s otherwise superb performance — his strip-sack and his dropped pass — have been extensively covered. But the Patriots quarterback also made a smaller error that might have cost his team a shot at a field goal.

With 22 seconds remaining in the first half and New England facing a first-and-10 from its own 44, Brady attempted to scramble for a first down rather than throw the ball away. He was tackled in bounds, and by the time he reassembled his offense for a spike, only four seconds remained on the clock.

With a 67-yard field-goal try out of the question, the Patriots were forced to call another pass play, which fell well short of the end zone as time expired.

8. This game should silence the “Patriots get all the calls” conspiracy theorists.

Two touchdown reviews — including one of a Corey Clement score that could have gone either way — went in the Eagles’ favor. Philadelphia safety Malcolm Jenkins also got away with decking Hogan on the aforementioned final play.

Eagles D allowed to clean Hogan out of the Hail Mary like that? I thought that’s illegal contact downfield pic.twitter.com/CrxQQmDqpj — Carl Setterlund (@CarlSetterlund) February 5, 2018

