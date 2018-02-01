ESPN’s Holly Rowe Apologizes To Viewers For Cancer Treatment Side Effects

Holly Rowe’s mere presence at one of the biggest basketball games of the season will satisfy most fans.
Still, the veteran ESPN reporter preemptively apologized Thursday morning for her appearance ahead of a crucial women’s college basketball game between UConn and South Carolina she’ll be covering for the network. The cancer treatment she’s undergoing has caused a rash on her face, which she claims makes her look “hideous.”
Despite how Rowe — who was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015 — feels about her appearance, her decision to keep working while she battles the disease has inspired many.
The biggest games warrant the best announcers, and fans should be thankful Rowe will be working the No. 1 UConn versus No. 6/7 South Carolina clash.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP