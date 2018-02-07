Ex-Patriots Coach Believes There’s ‘No Way, No How’ Bill Belichick Retires

If ever there were a time when when New England Patriots fans would love to know what’s going on in Bill Belichick’s head — it’s now.

Rumors of Belichick’s potential retirement are running wild, given the baffling, unceremonious end to one of the most bizarre Patriots seasons we’ve ever seen. Sure, there are reports that The Hoodie is “locked in” to coaching the Patriots in 2018, but those reports are as likely to quiet speculation as a garden hose is to extinguish a wildfire.

But Pats fans looking for a reliable source of comfort might (ironically) want to look at one of the most untrustworthy figures in Patriots history: Eric Mangini.

“No way, no how. It’s just not gonna happen,” the former Patriots defensive coordinator-turned Spygate rat said during Tuesday’s episode of “Undisputed.” “He’s got a situation right now with Tom Brady coming back, where he’s in position to compete for the Super Bowl or win the Super Bowl again next season as long as Tom is there.

“He’s got two of his kids that are working with him now, and that’s a great situation. He can help them get established in the industry. I think this is going to be as challenging of an offseason as he’s faced.”

Yes, Mangini said this before news broke that Josh McDaniels will be back in New England next season. And many have viewed McDaniels’ decision as a sign that Belichick’s days with the Pats are numbered.

But ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported that Belichick’s commitment to next season factored into McDaniels’ decision to spurn the Indianapolis Colts, and BostonSportsJournal’s Greg Bedard reported that McDaniels, in fact, would’ve been less likely to return if he knew Belichick was leaving, out of fear for having to replace perhaps the greatest coach in NFL history.

Still, McDaniels ultimately will replace Belichick, per MMQB’s Peter King, and Belichick one day will retire — because life.

The question, of course, is when?

