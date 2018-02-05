Exciting Patriots Vs. Eagles Super Bowl LII Set Tons Of NFL Records

Photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots on Sunday night was the second-highest scoring Super Bowl ever, as Philly outlasted the defending champs 41-33 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

We also saw many Super Bowl records broken. Check them out in the tweet below.

All the #SuperBowl 52 records broken or tied. The offensive ones are insane. pic.twitter.com/c9L9kAkX55 — Robert Littal (@BSO) February 5, 2018

In addition to these records, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady became the first player ever to lose a regular season or playoff game after throwing for at least 500 yards with 3-plus touchdown passes and no interceptions.

The Patriots also became the first team to not punt at least once in a Super Bowl.

Brady throwing for 500 yards, the Patriots scoring 33 points and not punting once sounds like a recipe for a victory, but there are no guarantees in the NFL. We learned that last season, and it was again evident in Super Bowl LII.