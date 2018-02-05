Exciting Patriots Vs. Eagles Super Bowl LII Set Tons Of NFL Records

Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots on Sunday night was the second-highest scoring Super Bowl ever, as Philly outlasted the defending champs 41-33 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
We also saw many Super Bowl records broken. Check them out in the tweet below.
In addition to these records, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady became the first player ever to lose a regular season or playoff game after throwing for at least 500 yards with 3-plus touchdown passes and no interceptions.
The Patriots also became the first team to not punt at least once in a Super Bowl.
Brady throwing for 500 yards, the Patriots scoring 33 points and not punting once sounds like a recipe for a victory, but there are no guarantees in the NFL. We learned that last season, and it was again evident in Super Bowl LII.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP