Fergie Apologizes For Butchering National Anthem At NBA All-Star Game

Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game was one of the best we’ve seen in quite some time, but it got off to a pretty rough start.

Following a series of head-scratching musical skits from Kevin Hart, Rob Riggle and a few other celebrities, Fergie had the honor of singing the national anthem. The music star didn’t exactly deliver a glowing rendition, though.

Check out Fergie struggle through “The Star-Spangled Banner” in the clip below:

If you missed Fergie’s National Anthem…. Here you go. You be the judge. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/17LwXCXdxj — Dylan (@DylansFreshTake) February 19, 2018

As you could see in the video, several players and fans alike had trouble maintaining their composure as the anthem got from bad to worse. And as one could expect, Twitter had a field day ribbing Fergie along with the rest of the pre-game festivities.

TMZ caught up with Fergie following her musical blunder, and she clearly knew her performance didn’t live up to par. The eight-time Grammy Award winner admitted she took a risk as part of a sincere apology.

“I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA,” Fergie said, via TMZ. “I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

We have a feeling Fergie will take a more conservative approach next time she’s asked to sing the anthem.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports