Football Coach Killed After Shielding Students During Florida School Shooting

Photo via Xavier Mascarenas/Treasure Coast Newspapers via USA Today Network

Aaron Feis was a hero, and because of that, he lost his life Wednesday.

Feis, a security guard and assistant football coach at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was killed during Wednesday’s horrific school shooting in Parkland, Fla., that killed 17.

Feis, according to reports, was shot while trying to help students. He shielded at least one student, according to the Sun Sentinel. MS Douglas head football coach Willis May told the paper he heard directly from a student who said Feis jumped between her and the shooter before pushing her through a door.

It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis. He was our Assistant Football Coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories pic.twitter.com/O181FvuHl3 — MS Douglas Football (@MSDEagles) February 15, 2018

Will Pringle, a player on the Douglas football team, shared his thoughts on Twitter after learning of the tragedy. He called Feis “the most selfless and caring man I’ve ever met,” who “stood up for what he believed and would believe in kids when no one else would, put others before himself and was a true hero.”