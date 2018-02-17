FOX News’ Laura Ingraham Invites LeBron James To Come Play On Her ‘Court’

Laura Ingraham isn’t backing down from the embarrassing remarks she made about LeBron James and Kevin Durant on Thursday.

The FOX News anchor/sock puppet made national headlines by saying James and Durant should “shut up and dribble” rather than sharing their opinions about United Sates President Donald Trump. Ingraham, who makes $15 million per year to read a teleprompter, also said kids shouldn’t seek political advice from millionaire basketball players.

James made the comments during a video piece produced by Uninterrupted, a media platform for athletes owned by the Cleveland Cavaliers star. And in light of Ingraham’s comments, which caused quite a stir in the sports world, this photo emerged from Uninterrupted’s Los Angeles office:

How’s this for fitting, considering the Kevin Durant-LeBron James discussion that sparked all this was an @uninterrupted production? This is what you see when you walk into their office in LA. https://t.co/5K8VJa4V32 pic.twitter.com/o3CyLKBBUZ — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 17, 2018

James replied to the tweet by referencing Ingraham’s “shut up and dribble” remark.

Ingraham then reentered the fray by inviting James on the FOX News set, which obviously is a bastion a fair and balanced conversation.

Hey King, Come play on my Court next week. You’re invited on the show anytime. https://t.co/CpXRl5jGzQ — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 17, 2018

Wait, what happened to wanting James to “shut up and dribble?” Asking him to come on your show doesn’t really sound like the most effective way to silence a voice you believe has no right to be heard.

Although, we suppose James could just walk on the set, keep his mouth shit and dribble for a few minutes.

Hours before dishing out her invitation, Ingraham addressed the backlash on-air, claiming she wasn’t playing the race card.

Laura Ingraham responds to firestorm after attacking #LeBronJames and #KevinDurant saying "race has nothing to do with it." Claims people are using the race card against her. pic.twitter.com/EoddfzF3qN — Thomas Bishop (@bishopk0s) February 17, 2018

OK, so, were Ingraham’s comments racist? No, they were just stupid, and part and parcel for what you’ll hear on FOX News these days.

The fact of the matter is James and Durants’ comments about Trump are, of course, open for debate. What’s not debatable, however, is that all U.S. citizens have the right to voice their opinions — because America.