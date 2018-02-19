Giannis Antetokounmpo Pledeges To Stay With Bucks On One Condition

Photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo has revealed plans for his NBA future.

The Milwaukee Bucks forward told ESPN’s Chris Haynes he intends to remain with the team as long as he feels it can contend to for the NBA championship. Antetokounmpo, 23, is on the cusp of superstardom, and every NBA team reportedly covets his services, despite the four-year contract he recently signed with the team.

The history of players leaving small markets for larger ones also will unsettle Bucks fans who have concerns over losing their franchise player, but Antetokounmpo seems content to remain where he is for the long term.

“As long as Milwaukee does the right moves and we’re a championship (contending) team, I’m not going nowhere,” Antetokounmpo said. “This is my home. All I know is loyalty and this is an organization that [has preached that] since day one and hopefully I can help them bring joy to the fans and bring joy to the city in the future with a championship.”

The Bucks currently have a 32-25 record and sit sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. That’s not exactly championship-caliber playoff seeding, but the beauty of NBA positioning lies in the eyes of the beholder.