Gisele Bundchen Congratulates Eagles Players After Patriots’ Super Bowl Loss

Photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

Gisele Bundchen still catches flack for her antics following the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl XLVI loss, but she decided to take the high road following the Patriots’ latest defeat on football’s biggest stage.

The Philadelphia Eagles pulled off a 41-33 upset of New England in Super Bowl LII on Sunday, their first championship in the Super Bowl era. And as she departed U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota, Gisele couldn’t help but give credit where it was due.

Gisele, walking a back hallway to leave the stadium, took time to personally congratulate every Eagles player she ran into. They looked star struck. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) February 5, 2018

Despite the Patriots’ loss, Gisele’s husband had quite the game. Tom Brady threw for 505 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions against the Eagles, but his fumble in the final minutes of the game proved to be the difference. The 40-year-old quarterback now is 5-3 in Super Bowls over the course of his 18-year career.

While Gisele reportedly has stressed her desire for Brady to hang up his pads, all signs point to the newly crowned NFL MVP returning for the 2018 season.