Gisele Bundchen Responds To Critics Of Her Comments To Kids After Super Bowl

Photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images

Parenting isn’t easy, and it’s even tougher when you’re in the public eye.

Just ask Tom Brady’s wife, model Gisele Bundchen.

Following the New England Patriots’ 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, her children were upset for their dad. That’s when Gisele used the opportunity as a chance to teach her kids about perspective and sportsmanship.

“Just this time,” Bundchen told her daughter when she said the Eagles won. “Daddy won five times. They never won before. Their whole life, they never won a Super Bowl. You have to let someone else win sometimes.”

Some people — particularly ESPN personality Trey Wingo — took exception to Bundchen using the word “let,” even though she was speaking to her five-year-old daughter, Vivian.

Gisele took to Twitter on Wednesday to clarify her words.

Just to be clear. No one “let” anyone win. People win because of their own merit. Tired of people twisting my words to create drama that doesn’t exist! — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) February 7, 2018

Understandable that she would be frustrated.

While the Eagles certainly deserved to win based on how they played Sunday, nitpicking about how a parent spoke to their young child to help them lose with grace isn’t really a worthwhile battle.

She then followed up on that by congratulating multiple Eagles players in person after the game.