Google Painfully Roasts Patriots When Asked Who Owner Of Team Is

Super Bowl LII didn’t finish how many New England Patriots fans wanted it to, and according to Google, it is resulting in some big personnel moves high up for the Pats.

Thanks to some wiseguy on the Interwebs, when you Google “New England Patriots Owner,” you will get the headshot of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles.

Really.

👀 If You Google New England Patriots Owner… ✅ Nick Foles Comes Up as Owner!!!! Haha 🏆 Foles accounted for 4 TDs and OWNED Patriots in Super Bowl LII to Win MVP! pic.twitter.com/Cpg1Ot73I0 — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) February 10, 2018

Hey, while Foles technically may not own the Patriots in a literal sense, he sure did in the Super Bowl.

Foles — who spent most of the year as the backup until starter Carson Wentz went down for the season with an injury in Week 14 — went 28-for-43 with 373 yards passing and a trio of touchdowns in the air on Sunday. He earned Super Bowl MVP honors for his performance.

Many Pats fans are having a tough time coming to grips with the loss, and hopefully they don’t need to look up who the owner is (it’s Robert Kraft, just in case you did, in fact, need to know) from now until Google gets the right answer up.