Hanley Ramirez Pokes Fun At Dustin Pedroia’s Height In Hilarious Video

Dustin Pedroia brings a lot to a baseball club, but daunting stature is not one of them.

Pedroia is listed at 5-foot-9, making him one of the smaller players on the diamond on a nightly basis. Lack of size has had no effect on Pedroia’s career, though, as he’s been one of the best second basemen in baseball over the past decade.

But despite being one of the Boston Red Sox’s leaders and owning an accolade-filled résumé, the 13-year MLB veteran still is susceptible to a little roasting.

In a hilarious video shared on the Red Sox’s official Twitter account, Hanley Ramirez noted that Pedroia hasn’t really grown since his Little League days.

"Oh my god, he's still the same height." – @HanleyRamirez sees Pedey's Little League photo for the first time. pic.twitter.com/XzHHQ85WQk — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 21, 2018

Ramirez certainly has the grounds to make a joke like this, as he boasts a 6-foot-2, 235-pound frame. But knowing Pedroia’s personality, we have a feeling he’ll fire back at his Red Sox teammate.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports