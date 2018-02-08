Hear Audio Of Super Bowl Refs Reviewing Corey Clement’s Controversial TD

Most reasonable New England Patriots fans believe their team simply was outplayed by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Still, many point to Corey Clement’s controversial third-quarter touchdown catch as evidence that the Pats, at least in some respect, got robbed. Many, including NBC Sports commentator Chris Collinsworth, believe Clement caught the ball, bobbled it, then stepped out of bounds before regaining possession. The refs, of course, disagreed and ultimately gave the Eagles the TD. But surely the call was anything but easy for Gene Steratore and the NFL review office to make, right?

Wrong. Wednesday’s episode of “Inside the NFL” showed that Steratore thought upholding Clement’s TD was a no-brainer.

Listen to audio from the review process below:

"Is there a little ball movement? Yes. But that does not deem loss of control."@JoelEmbiid 👀 Watch more highlights on #InsideTheNFL TONIGHT 9PM ET/PT on Showtime. #SBLII @Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/vgoKILZeXU — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) February 6, 2018

Whatever you say, Gene.

Here’s the play, for those of you interested in reliving it:

At the end of the day, that was a great “catch” by Clement, and an even better throw by quarterback Nick Foles. Questionable call, for sure, but a great play nonetheless.

Sometimes you just have to tip your cap.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images