Heated Goalie Fight During ECHL Game Was Best Part Of This Crazy Brawl

by on Sun, Feb 11, 2018 at 2:39PM
A pair of good old-fashioned hockey brawls broke out in Toledo, Ohio, on Saturday — and were they ever glorious.

It all started during the third period of the Toledo Walley’s 5-0 over the Kansas City Mavericks in ECHL play. Kansas City forward Garrett Klotz took out his frustration by punching Toledo forward AJ Jenks, which sparked a massive line brawl. The outrageous moment was highlighted, though, by a goalie fight between Toledo’s Matej Machovsky and Kansas City’s Mason McDonald.

Check this out:

Ridiculous.

Here’s another angle of the cheap shot that sparked the donnybrook:

Now, we told you there was a second line fight.

And there were was, just a few minutes later.

What a mess.

While the NHL is doing its best to phase fighting out of the game, it’s clear leagues like the ECHL aren’t ready to move on.

