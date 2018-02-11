Heated Goalie Fight During ECHL Game Was Best Part Of This Crazy Brawl

A pair of good old-fashioned hockey brawls broke out in Toledo, Ohio, on Saturday — and were they ever glorious.

It all started during the third period of the Toledo Walley’s 5-0 over the Kansas City Mavericks in ECHL play. Kansas City forward Garrett Klotz took out his frustration by punching Toledo forward AJ Jenks, which sparked a massive line brawl. The outrageous moment was highlighted, though, by a goalie fight between Toledo’s Matej Machovsky and Kansas City’s Mason McDonald.

Check this out:

HERE IT IS: FULL VIDEO OF THE WALLEYE VS. KC BRAWL — EVERYONE INVOLVED INCLUDING THE GOALIES. pic.twitter.com/yLg645d9Me — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) February 11, 2018

Ridiculous.

Here’s another angle of the cheap shot that sparked the donnybrook:

Here is what started the entire brawl: An absolute cheap shot by Garrett Klotz on AJ Jenks. Almost the exact same thing that happened to Simon Denis last year. Unbelievable. Plus the replay of the goalie fight. pic.twitter.com/g13aQaYp0f — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) February 11, 2018

Now, we told you there was a second line fight.

And there were was, just a few minutes later.

Here was the second line brawl…Parker Reno got cross-checked in the face and that set off another melee! pic.twitter.com/Ao1gjvERjX — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) February 11, 2018

What a mess.

While the NHL is doing its best to phase fighting out of the game, it’s clear leagues like the ECHL aren’t ready to move on.