Heated Goalie Fight During ECHL Game Was Best Part Of This Crazy Brawl

A pair of good old-fashioned hockey brawls broke out in Toledo, Ohio, on Saturday — and were they ever glorious.
It all started during the third period of the Toledo Walley’s 5-0 over the Kansas City Mavericks in ECHL play. Kansas City forward Garrett Klotz took out his frustration by punching Toledo forward AJ Jenks, which sparked a massive line brawl. The outrageous moment was highlighted, though, by a goalie fight between Toledo’s Matej Machovsky and Kansas City’s Mason McDonald.
Check this out:
Ridiculous.
Here’s another angle of the cheap shot that sparked the donnybrook:
Now, we told you there was a second line fight.
And there were was, just a few minutes later.
What a mess.
While the NHL is doing its best to phase fighting out of the game, it’s clear leagues like the ECHL aren’t ready to move on.
