Here’s How Much Jimmy Garoppolo Made For Patriots’ Playoff Run

Photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jimmy Garopplo is about to get paid this offseason, but he already cashed in on his former team’s run to Super Bowl LII.

The New England Patriots traded Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers in October, but the young quarterback met the NFL’s requirements for playoff bonuses to be paid to players who no longer are on a team’s 53-man roster when they make the playoffs.

Since Garoppolo spent the first eight games of the 2017 season with the Patriots and finished the season in the opposite conference, he was eligible to receive a bonus for the Patriots’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game and their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, according to ESPN.

The budding star pulled in $51,000 for New England’s AFC title and another $56,000 for the Super Bowl loss, bringing his total playoff bonus to $107,000.

Garoppolo would have received $112,000 had the Patriots claimed the sixth Lombardi Trophy of the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era.

Not a bad offseason so far for Jimmy G.