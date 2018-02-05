Here’s Robert Kraft’s Message To Patriots Fans After Super Bowl LII Defeat

Robert Kraft likely had big plans for his Super Bowl LII postgame party. But the New England Patriots owner was forced to tone things down a bit Sunday night.

Shortly after the Philadelphia Eagles upset the Patriots 41-33 to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history, Kraft — flanked by his son, team president Jonathan Kraft — took the stage at the New England’s official after-party and apologized to the crowd on behalf of his team.

“I’m really sorry we didn’t close it out tonight,” Kraft said, via TMZ Sports. “But we know how lucky we are. People say it, but we really have the greatest fans in the NFL. Thank you so much, and we’re sorry we disappointed you — believe me, we feel bad.”

The mood wasn’t completely somber, though. Kraft admitted he “planned this party like we were going to win,” and he wasn’t kidding: Jennifer Lopez, Gucci Mane and Florida Georgia Line were among those who performed at the shindig, according to TMZ Sports.

The Pats owner also ended on a positive note, expressing his belief that the AFC Champions will be right back in the Super Bowl next season at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

“We’re going to do everything we need to do to be competitive next year and go down there to Atlanta and blitz for six,” Kraft added.

Here’s video of Kraft’s speech, courtesy of TMZ Sports:

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images