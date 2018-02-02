Here’s What Pissed Falcons Owner Off About Patriots’ Super Bowl Ring

Photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons surely would like to forget their epic Super Bowl LI collapse, but the New England Patriots’ championship ring isn’t allowing them to do so.

The Falcons were well on their way to their first Lombardi Trophy last February in Houston as they held a 25-point second-half lead over the Patriots. But as we all know, New England completed an incredible comeback, erasing a 28-3 deficit en route to an overtime victory.

Atlanta still is being mocked for its Super Bowl meltdown, but arguably the greatest troll job was executed by Robert Kraft, who implemented 283 (get it?) diamonds in the Patriots’ championship ring. While most thought the move was clever, Falcons owner Arthur Blank wasn’t too thrilled about it.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank was not thrilled with one very specific choice the Patriots made with their Super Bowl rings. pic.twitter.com/zMIWUSZuBT — ESPN (@espn) February 1, 2018

Welp.

On the bright side, if the Patriots take down the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Super Bowl LII, they’ll move on to a new championship ring, and no one will even remember the one from Super Bowl LI.

Eh, probably not. Regardless of the outcome at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota, the Falcons will continue to live in football infamy for their cataclysm on the biggest stage.