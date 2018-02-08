Here’s Who Ex-WWE Star CM Punk Might Face In Second Career UFC Fight

Photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images

CM Punk might soon get a second chance.

The former WWE superstar lost his UFC debut against Mickey Gall in unimpressive fashion but said immediately following the fight, which took place at UFC 203 in September 2016, that he still planned to pursue a career in mixed martial arts. Now, 17 months later, it sounds like Punk could be nearing a return to the octagon, as there are rumors circulating about him possibly being on the card for UFC 225, which is scheduled to take place June 9 at the United Center in his hometown of Chicago.

“I don’t know if that’s where he will fight, but he is healthy now, and he’s interested in fighting,” UFC president Dana White said Wednesday on “UFC Tonight,” per MMAJunkie.com. “We’ll see what happens. There is no deal for CM Punk to fight anywhere. So we’ll see how that thing plays out.”

While that isn’t exactly a ringing endorsement from White, it leaves the door open for a potential Punk fight at UFC 225. And one name has surfaced as a possible opponent: Mike Jackson.

MMAFighting.com reported Wednesday that UFC is discussing a potential fight between Punk and Jackson, who also faced Gall and owns an 0-1 professional MMA record. Multiple sources told MMAFighting.com that discussions are in the early stages with no final decision made just yet.