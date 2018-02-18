Here’s Who Kevin Durant Believes ‘Will Take Over The League’ Once He Retires

Kevin Durant is trusting the process.

During an interview Saturday ahead of the NBA All-Star Game, Durant showered Joel Embiid with praise. In fact, the Golden State Warriors forward believes Embiid could become the league’s best player in the near future.

Kevin Durant predicts that Joel Embiid will takeover the league… when he's done #TrustTheProcess pic.twitter.com/tY5YZQEcmq — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) February 18, 2018

Durant made sure to add the caveat of Embiid not taking the reins until he walks away, which might not be for some time. KD doesn’t turn 30 until September, so there’s a chance he’ll still be wreaking havoc in the NBA for another decade.

That said, Embiid does have all the makings of a generational player. He’s a gifted, versatile scorer, and he arguably is the NBA’s most entertaining player. Between Embiid and Ben Simmons, the Philadelphia 76ers’ future is extremely bright.

And knowing Embiid’s level of self-confidence, we doubt he’ll argue with Durant’s sentiment.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports