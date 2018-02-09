How Celtics, New-Look Cavs Stack Up In Nine Areas Following Trade Deadline

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

The NBA trade deadline has passed, and though the Boston Celtics stood pat, one of their top foes in the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers, made a slew of moves that addressed plenty of important needs.

Though the Cavs have been reeling since the calendar flipped to 2018, this could provide some rejuvenation for them, and in turn, build some intrigue down the stretch.

The Celtics currently sit in seven games ahead of the Cavs, but should Cleveland turn things around — as many LeBron James-led teams do — the two sides very well could be on a collision course to a second straight matchup in the Eastern Conference finals.

With that in mind, how do these two teams matchup should they meet in the postseason? We took a look at a variety of areas of the game to try and answer just that.

The first indication real indication will come Sunday, however, when they battle it out at TD Garden.