How Gisele Bundchen Explained Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Loss To Their Children

You can’t always win, even if you’re Tom Brady. Sometimes you have to “let” the other guys win one.

At least, that’s how Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, explained the New England Patriots’ 41-33 Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles to the couple’s three children.

“They haven’t won in a million years,” Bundchen told her kids about the Eagles, per USA TODAY.

Five-year-old Vivian shouted, “The Eagles won the Super Bowl!” And that’s when Bundchen delivered the teaching moment.

“Just this time,” Bundchen said. “Daddy won five times. They never won before. Their whole life, they never won a Super Bowl. You have to let someone else win sometimes.”

Brady also found the silver lining in his third Super Bowl loss, as he now gets to spend more time with his family before beginning his preparation for the 2018 season.

Bundchen, who didn’t take the Patriots’ last Super Bowl loss well, was the picture of sportsmanship after the Eagles knocked down the Patriots’ last-second Hail Mary at U.S. Bank Stadium, congratulating multiple Eagles players after the game.

We’re sure Brady’s kids will get to see their dad win another one before he hangs up the pads.