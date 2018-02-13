How Paul Pierce Feels About Ray Allen Missing His Number Retirement Ceremony

TD Garden was littered with Boston Celtics from yesteryear Sunday afternoon.

In honor of Paul Pierce’s number retirement, several former Celtics including Kevin Garnett, Rajon Rondo and Robert Parish were in attendance to watch The Truth’s No. 34 be raised to the rafters.

One of Pierce’s most notable former teammates, however, did not take part in the festivities.

Ray Allen, who famously had a sour falling out with the Celtics after the 2012 season, spent his Sunday hitting the links in Florida rather than celebrating Pierce in Boston. Months prior to the big day, Pierce had claimed that he’d squashed his beef with Allen, but apparently the buried hatchet still wasn’t enough to bring Allen back to the Garden.

While the media and basketball fans alike made a big deal of Allen’s absence, Pierce isn’t sweating it at all. During a Monday appearance on ESPN’s “The Jump,” Pierce explained why he has no hard feelings toward Allen for missing the ceremony, but he is bitter about one certain teammate who failed to make an appearance.

Paul Pierce says he wasn’t disappointed Ray Allen was on the golf course yesterday pic.twitter.com/nzMrfuXGJQ — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) February 12, 2018

It makes sense that Pierce didn’t bat an eye at Allen not being on hand, as the Celtics legend was too busy being showered with praise, tributes and other pleasantries to care about anything else.

