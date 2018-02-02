How To Watch 2018 Beanpot College Hockey Tournament

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

The 66th annual Beanpot tournament begins Monday night at TD Garden featuring a pair of semifinal matchups featuring some of the most talented players in college hockey.

The first semifinal pits Boston College against Northeastern. These teams played in the consolation game last season, with the Huskies earning a 4-2 win.

The other semifinal is a rematch of the 2017 title game, where Harvard defeated Boston University 6-3 for its first Beanpot crown since 1993.

Will the Crimson be able to repeat as champs?

Here’s the schedule.

Monday, Feb. 5

BC vs. Northeastern, 5 p.m.

BU vs. Harvard, 8 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 12

Consolation game, 4:30 p.m.

Championship game, 7 p.m.

Here’s how to watch the 2018 Beanpot on NESN, NESNgo and NESN National.

When: Monday, Feb. 5 (semifinal games at 5 p.m., 8 p.m.); Monday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m. (championship)

TV: NESN (and through DirecTV, DISH and NESN National), NESNgo