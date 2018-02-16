Indians’ Francisco Lindor Totally Looks like Sisqo With New Haircut

Francisco Lindor’s new haircut looks like something straight out of a late-1990s “TRL” episode.

That’s because the Cleveland Indians shortstop, for reasons currently unknown, recently decided to cut his curls and dye his hair silver. The results, intentionally or not, have Lindor looking awfully similar to one of R&B’s most legendary one-hit wonders.

Here’s a clip of Lindor going under the paint brush:

Ooohhh ooohhh the curls are in trouble 😲👀 pic.twitter.com/dcuNZwknIb — Francisco Lindor (@Lindor12BC) February 15, 2018

And here’s the final product:

Fran-Sisqó Lindor is in the building. pic.twitter.com/M8QE2AFl5E — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) February 16, 2018

Yeah, that’s Sisqo.

In case you’re unfamiliar with Mark Althavean Andrews’ work, here’s all you need to see:

(Warning: The “Thong Song” is about as NSFW of a music video as you’re ever going to see.)

Absolute fire.

We speak for all Indians fans in saying Lindor has no choice but to make “Thong Song” his walk-up music for the 2018 Major League Baseball season.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images