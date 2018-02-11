Isaiah Thomas Apparently ‘Got His Powers Back’ In Debut With Lakers

Isaiah Thomas is back, folks.

That’s right, the 29-year-old guard, who perhaps has been the NBA’s least effective player this season, apparently needed just one game with his new team to return to his old self.

Thomas was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, in one of Cleveland’s many moves ahead of the NBA trade deadline. And he made his debut with new team Saturday, scoring 22 points off the bench in the Lakers’ 130-123 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

After the game, Thomas spoke about his supposed rejuvenation.

“I wanted to bring something to the table,” Thomas said, via ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. “I felt like I got my powers back playing on this team.”

Ah yes, powers. Interesting statement coming from this guy:

You want to talk about power, IT? Let’s talk about power.

Take it away, Emperor Palpatine:

Thomas might have basketball skills, but he certainly can’t use force lightning. And he definitely wouldn’t stand a chance against Mace Windu (R.I.P.).

In all seriousness, it’s been a trying year for Thomas, as the Boston Celtics traded him to Cleveland before the season, and his 15-game stint with the Cavs really couldn’t have gone much worse. And now he finds himself with a team that, while young and talented, has virtually no hope of making the NBA playoffs.

When healthy, the diminutive guard is among the most electric and easy-to-root-for players in the game — despite being an atrocious defender. Hopefully he really does find his groove and L.A., and positions himself to earn that big pay day he so desperately wants.

In the meantime, though, Thomas probably should hold off on announcing the return of his “powers” until a night when the Lakers don’t lose while giving up 130 points. Just a thought.

