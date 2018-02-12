Isaiah Thomas Likes Instagram Video Of Kyrie Irving Scoring On LeBron James

The NBA’s pettiness knows no bounds.

The new-look Cleveland Cavaliers hammered the Boston Celtics on Sunday, but one of their recently traded teammates appears to have been rooting for the Green and White.

During the first quarter at TD Garden, Kyrie Irving hit a slick fadeaway jumper over LeBron James, and former Celtic and Cav Isaiah Thomas had to hit the like button when the highlight was posted on Instagram.

LOLLLLL Isaiah Thomas just liked the video of Kyrie stepping back on LeBron #PettyWarz pic.twitter.com/D4Ped5Rfkw — LeRob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) February 11, 2018

Now it’s possible that Thomas, who made his debut for the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, just had to give Irving props for the filthy move.

On the other hand, Thomas and James never appeared to get along during the guard’s brief time in Cleveland, and now that the Cavs have sent Thomas to Tinseltown, he feels he can show his true feelings toward King James.

Stay petty, NBA.

Thumbnail photo via Thumbnail photo David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images