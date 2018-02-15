Isaiah Thomas Reveals What Rajon Rondo Said To Him During Guards’ Scuffle

Photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Thomas is here to confirm what we all were thinking.

Late in the first quarter of Wednesday night’s Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans matchup at Smoothie King Center, Thomas and Rajon Rondo were ejected from the contest after some extracurricular activity and incessant jawing at one another.

Rondo appeared to be the instigator in the incident, but as tensions rose, Thomas simply couldn’t find enough self-restraint to stay out of the skirmish. While there are two sides to every story, the details Thomas shared about the scuffle following the Pelicans’ 139-117 win won’t come as much of a surprise.

Isaiah Thomas said Rondo brought up the video tribute kerfuffle today when they went at it. He said Rondo hit him in the face 3 times without consequence before he reacted. Says he doesn’t know Rondo and doesn’t know why Rondo reacted to him the way he did. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) February 15, 2018

Rondo has had strong feelings about Thomas’ Boston Celtics tribute video. After being vehemently opposed to Thomas receiving the tribute the same night as Paul Pierce’s number retirement, Rondo then doubled down by making a case for IT not receiving a video at all. Rondo certainly has bragging rights in this particular issue with Thomas, as he won a championship with the Celtics in 2008.

One thing remains very clear: Rondo is going to speak his mind, whether it’s with the media or on the court.