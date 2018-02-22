It Sure Sounds Like Conor McGregor Is Losing His UFC Lightweight Belt

Conor McGregor has run out of time, it appears.

UFC president Dana White all but confirmed Wednesday he’ll strip McGregor of his UFC lightweight title in an interview with TMZ Sports.

White told TMZ Sports that when Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov fight at UFC 223 on April 7, it will be for the “real” lightweight title.

“It’s not for interim title,” White said. “That fight is for the title.”

TMZ Sports pointed out that scenario means White will have to strip McGregor of his belt, to which White replied, “Right.”

White suggested he hasn’t officially broken the news to McGregor yet, but doesn’t expect the UFC star to make a fuss.

“Is he upset? No, Conor understands,” White said. “He made a lot of money. He wants some time off, but the division has to go on, and the business has to go on.”

McGregor hasn’t fought in UFC in well over a year, his last bout coming on Nov. 12, 2016, when he defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 to win the UFC lightweight title. The Notorious then ventured into the boxing world, fighting Floyd Mayweather in August 2017 in a massive cash grab for both fighters.

Some speculated whether McGregor would return to the octagon to defend his title, but it seems his hiatus has lasted a bit too long.

Check out White’s full comments in the video below, which also includes an update on a potential McGregor-Mayweather rematch in MMA:

Thumbnail photo via Per Haljestam/USA TODAY Sports Images