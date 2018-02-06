It’s Official: Josh McDaniels Named Colts’ New Head Coach As Changes Continue

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s finally official: Josh McDaniels is the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, and Bill Belichick now must replace both of his coordinators.

The Colts on Tuesday announced what everyone had expected for weeks, hiring the New England Patriots offensive coordinator as their next head coach. Indianapolis will introduce McDaniels at a Wednesday press conference, the team announced.

We are excited to welcome Josh McDaniels, who has agreed to terms as our new head coach! Press conference scheduled for Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/FIzhqIf2y4 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 6, 2018

According to The MMQB’s Albert Breer, McDaniels’ coaching staff already is taking shape.

Per sources, the Colts also have contracts in place with three of Josh McDaniels' new assistants: Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, OL coach Dave DeGuglielmo and DL coach Mike Phair. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 6, 2018

The news comes one day after the Detroit Lions named Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia as their new head coach. That means Belichick needs two new coordinators for the first time since 2005.

It was reported long before the Super Bowl that the Colts would hire McDaniels. However, reports surfaced Sunday that McDaniels might be having second thoughts, but that appears overstated given Tuesday’s news.

The Indy stint marks McDaniels’ second crack as head coach. He guided the Denver Broncos to an 8-8 record in 2009 but was fired 13 weeks into the 2010 season after Denver started 3-9.

The 41-year-old got his first NFL job with the Patriots in 2001 and eventually ascended to offensive coordinator in 2006, a role he held for three years before leaving for Denver. After being fired by the Broncos, McDaniels spent a season as the Rams’ offensive coordinator before returning to New England, where he spent another six seasons and helped the Patriots win two Super Bowl titles.