J.D. Martinez Signing With Red Sox Was Fate, Judging By This Instagram Post

Photo via Rick Scuteri/USA TODAY Sports Images

Forget the $110 million or the opportunity to join a World Series contender.

Fate decided that J.D. Martinez would end up with the Boston Red Sox. I mean, how else can you explain this photo posted to Instagram this week by Martinez’s sister?

Evidently, Martinez spent his 19th birthday at Fenway Park decked out in Red Sox gear. Now, he’ll be playing his home games in the shadow of the Green Monster after reportedly agreeing to a five-year, $110 million contract with Boston at age 30.

Sometimes, the world works in mysterious ways.