J.R. Smith Seemingly Throws Shade At Kyrie Irving In Instagram Post

Instagram: Where NBA players gather in a cesspool of vanity and pettiness.

The Cleveland Cavaliers throttled the Boston Celtics on Sunday, a result that, according to some, reestablished the Cavs as the favorites in the Eastern Conference. J.R. Smith may feel the same way, because the Cavs guard seemingly threw some shade at Celtics star Kyrie Irving in an Instagram post Thursday.

👀🤟🏾 A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on Feb 15, 2018 at 9:38am PST

You know what they say: An emoji says a thousand words.

We can’t help but wonder where this type of post was earlier in the season, when the Cavs looked like trash and got embarrassed by Boston at TD Garden. Then again, Irving probably had this coming, since he hasn’t exactly been a social media angel since Cleveland traded him.

Regardless, let’s hope everyone gets back to using Instagram the way it was meant to be used: posting photos of cats, take-out food and pretty sunsets.