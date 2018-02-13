Jackie Bradley Jr. Perfectly Responds To Being Named Among Most Overrated Outfielders

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. already is silencing the doubters before spring training officially begins.

Bradley Jr. is among the best defensive center fielders in the game, but that didn’t stop him from landing on Yahoo’s! “2018 MLB All-Overrated Team.”

The website’s bloggers and experts all vote on the most overrated player at each position, and JBJ got the nod in the outfield alongside free-agent right fielder Jose Bautista and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp.

The tweet promoting the story made its way to the Sox outfielder, and he took it in stride.

🙌🏾 RT @bigleaguestew: The whole @YahooSports MLB crew voted and these are the most overrated players in baseball: https://t.co/zssB0ZdjSE pic.twitter.com/4uCaqti56k — Jackie Bradley Jr. (@JackieBradleyJr) February 13, 2018

Well played.

The list wasn’t kind to the Red Sox as a whole. Even though Bradley was the only top vote-getter, Hanley Ramirez, Dustin Pedroia, Xander Bogaerts, Mookie Betts, David Price and Rick Porcello all received votes.

But at the end of the day, those are just lists and opinions, so it understandably sounds like it won’t get to outfielder’s head.