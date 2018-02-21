Jalen Rose Explains Which Team Is Best Landing Spot For LeBron James

LeBron James likely will opt out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers at the end of the season, and a multitude of teams will be vying for his services, with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and Cavs looking like the frontrunners to acquire/retain the services of King James.

But Jalen Rose believes there is another team that could provide the perfect landing spot for the 33-year-old star.

The NBA analyst went on ESPN’s “First Take” on Tuesday to explain why both the Rockets and San Antonio Spurs aren’t ideal places for James. Rose also explains that James shouldn’t leave Cleveland, but if he does, then the Miami Heat are the ideal landing spot for the superstar.

Rose makes good points about the Eastern Conference giving James an easier path to the NBA Finals, but we wouldn’t put it past James to take on the challenge of knocking out the Golden State Warriors before the Finals.

Unless, of course, James tries to join the Evil Empire in the Bay Area in order to stack his trophy case before his career ends.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images