Japanese Snowboarder Stretchered Out Of Olympic Halfpipe After Nasty Fall

Japanese snowboarder Yuto Totsuka wasn’t able to finish one of his runs during the men’s halfpipe final at the 2018 Winter Olympics on Wednesday after a scary fall.

The 16-year-old was attempting a double corkscrew and appeared to hit the lip of the halfpipe in the tailbone/hip area. Following the impact with the lip, Totsuka rolled down to the bottom of the halfpipe, which is 22 feet from the lip.

Terrible crash for Japanese rider, Yuto Totsuka. Hoping the best for him. That snow is not soft whatsoever. pic.twitter.com/dWa4oJae6B — Dylan Nadwodny (@dnadders) February 14, 2018

He eventually was stretchered out of the halfpipe by medical personnel.

Paramedics are with Japan's Yuto Totsuka, who had a very scary fall in the men's halfpipe finals. We hope he's OK!! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qAnJSPfVcp — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 14, 2018

Totsuka was the youngest competitor in the finals of the men’s halfpipe in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Thumbnail photo via Jack Gruber/USA TODAY Sports